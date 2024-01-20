Pro-Palestinian Protestors Disrupt David Lammy's Speech at Thinktank Event

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy's keynote speech at a Labour-linked thinktank event in London's Guildhall was disrupted by protestors waving Palestinian flags. The event, organized by the Fabian Society, witnessed demonstrators demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war and voicing their criticism of Labour's stance on the conflict.

Protestors Interrupt Lammy's Speech

The protestors interrupted Lammy's speech with cries of 'will you condemn the genocide' and 'how many more children need to die'. They were challenging Labour's policy on the Israel-Hamas war. Despite the interruptions, Lammy continued his speech, underlining the need for 'change through power not process'.

Lammy's Response to the Protests

In response to the demonstrations, Lammy reiterated Labour's call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza. He also criticized the Israeli government's refusal to accept a two-state solution. The incident underscored Labour's evolving stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the two-state solution.

Labour's Commitment to Peace

Lammy outlined Labour's commitment to peace, which includes the establishment of a new international contact group to pursue Middle East peace, effectively replacing the defunct quartet. Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, also speaking at the conference, criticized the Conservative Party and highlighted the challenges of the upcoming mayoral elections in May, which will feature a first-past-the-post system and voter ID requirements.