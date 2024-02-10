Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Hillary Clinton Lecture at Columbia University

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced interruption and protest during her lecture at Columbia University in New York City on Friday. Demonstrators voiced opposition to policies Clinton supported during her tenure from 2009 to 2013 in the Obama administration, particularly regarding the Middle East. "Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, you are a war criminal!" one protestor said.

Protester Confrontation

As Clinton stepped onto the stage at the lecture hall, a protester shouted accusations of war crimes, highlighting actions in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine. The interruption persisted despite attempts by Columbia's dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, to restore order. "The people of Libya, the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the people of Yemen, the people of Palestine as well as the people of America will never forgive you," the protester shouted at Clinton.

Escalating Disruption

Amidst continued protest, with chants advocating for Palestinian freedom, Clinton attempted to address the audience on the topic of conflict-related sexual violence. However, a second protester's interruption led Clinton to temporarily halt her speech, urging the protesters to voice their concerns without disrupting the event.

Acknowledging the right to protest, Clinton emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and preventing disruptions during events and classes. She outlined standards to uphold this principle, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse. "OK, we’re going to stop a minute. You know what, why don’t all of you just interrupt me so that you won’t be interrupting our panelists so that we don’t have this kind of disruption when we have people who are real experts in this area," Clinton said. "People are free to protest, but they are not free to disrupt events or classes and that is going to be the standards that we follow here and going forward."

Previous Incidents

This encounter marks a continuation of previous confrontations Clinton has faced at Columbia University, with protesters expressing opposition to her positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In November, demonstrators disrupted a class Clinton taught, underscoring ongoing tensions on campus.

The disruption of Clinton's lecture underscores the complex political landscape surrounding her legacy and ongoing debates regarding US foreign policy in the Middle East. Despite challenges, Clinton reaffirmed her commitment to fostering constructive dialogue within academic settings.