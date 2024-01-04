en English
Palestine

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

On the first day of California’s legislative session, the state Assembly was brought to a temporary standstill by an impassioned demonstration by pro-Palestinian activists. The protesters, identified as members of the Jewish pro-Palestinian organization ‘Not in Our Name’, called for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The protesters also expressed their opposition to U.S support for Israel, a sentiment that was boldly communicated through banners reading “Jews say not in our name” and “Jews say no U.S. funding for Israel’s genocide in Palestine.”

Peaceful Disruption

The demonstration, described as a disruptive but non-violent protest, saw around 100 activists gathering in the state Capitol’s rotunda. They engaged in a lengthy call-and-response chant, effectively disrupting the session and prompting Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas to call for a recess. The protest also led to the adjournment of the Assembly for the day, although the state Senate continued its session as scheduled.

Political Divisions and Responses

The Israel-Hamas conflict has created a rift within the Democratic Party, with moderates generally supporting Israel and progressives pushing for a ceasefire. This divide was evident at the California Democratic Party Endorsing Convention in Sacramento, where the conflict dominated discussions. It was amidst this politically charged atmosphere that the demonstration took place, causing a ripple of disruption that reached the highest legislative body in California.

Shifting Public Opinion

The demonstration reflects a shift in public opinion regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. Nearly 60% of American voters now support a ceasefire, marking a noticeable change in the national stance on the issue. In California, where the largest Arab American population and the second largest Jewish community in the U.S. reside, the challenge lies in finding a balanced and effective response to the conflict. As politicians navigate this complex issue, the voices of pro-Palestinian protesters resonate in the halls of power, urging lawmakers to take decisive action in favor of peace.

Palestine Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

