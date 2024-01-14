Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House

On a tense Saturday night, a throng of pro-Palestinian supporters congregated outside the White House, voicing their discontent with a unified chant of ‘f*ck Joe Biden’ and nearly toppling a reinforced barrier. The charged demonstration, which saw the Secret Service initiating a hurried evacuation of non-essential personnel from the vicinity, was an intense culmination of a march through Washington, D.C. The protesters marched in objection to Israeli military action in Gaza, underscoring the death toll in the region over the past 100 days since Israel’s response to an Oct 7 Hamas attack.

Escalation at the White House

Video footage from the scene painted a vivid picture of the escalating tension. Protesters, energized and unyielding, shook the fence to the brink of dislodgement. Secret Service police, on the other side, strained to maintain the barrier’s integrity. In the heat of the protest, some demonstrators lobbed water bottles and flag sticks at officers, while more daring ones attempted to scale the fence. Despite the palpable aggression, no arrests were reported, and the fencing, bearing the brunt of the protesters’ fury, was swiftly repaired by U.S. Secret Service support teams.

Biden’s Policy under Fire

The rally didn’t mince words when it came to President Biden’s support for Israel. Protesters accused him of having blood on his hands, referencing an emergency sale of ammunition to Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. Their signs and chants echoed with calls for an end to violence, a plea for peace, and an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A Global Day of Action

The demonstration at the White House was the climax of a global day of action, a concerted effort to protest against the ongoing conflict. Pro-Palestinian groups from over 20 states led the event, calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and holding Israel accountable for alleged war crimes and violations of international law. The rally began at Freedom Plaza before the marchers proceeded to the White House, their signs listing the names of Palestinians killed in the conflict and accusing President Biden of participating in a ‘genocide.’ Amid the backdrop of bloodied dolls symbolizing child victims of the conflict flung over the fence, emotional testimonies from people who lost family members in the conflict resonated with the crowd, marking a poignant end to the day’s events.