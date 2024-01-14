en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House

On a tense Saturday night, a throng of pro-Palestinian supporters congregated outside the White House, voicing their discontent with a unified chant of ‘f*ck Joe Biden’ and nearly toppling a reinforced barrier. The charged demonstration, which saw the Secret Service initiating a hurried evacuation of non-essential personnel from the vicinity, was an intense culmination of a march through Washington, D.C. The protesters marched in objection to Israeli military action in Gaza, underscoring the death toll in the region over the past 100 days since Israel’s response to an Oct 7 Hamas attack.

Escalation at the White House

Video footage from the scene painted a vivid picture of the escalating tension. Protesters, energized and unyielding, shook the fence to the brink of dislodgement. Secret Service police, on the other side, strained to maintain the barrier’s integrity. In the heat of the protest, some demonstrators lobbed water bottles and flag sticks at officers, while more daring ones attempted to scale the fence. Despite the palpable aggression, no arrests were reported, and the fencing, bearing the brunt of the protesters’ fury, was swiftly repaired by U.S. Secret Service support teams.

Biden’s Policy under Fire

The rally didn’t mince words when it came to President Biden’s support for Israel. Protesters accused him of having blood on his hands, referencing an emergency sale of ammunition to Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. Their signs and chants echoed with calls for an end to violence, a plea for peace, and an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A Global Day of Action

The demonstration at the White House was the climax of a global day of action, a concerted effort to protest against the ongoing conflict. Pro-Palestinian groups from over 20 states led the event, calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and holding Israel accountable for alleged war crimes and violations of international law. The rally began at Freedom Plaza before the marchers proceeded to the White House, their signs listing the names of Palestinians killed in the conflict and accusing President Biden of participating in a ‘genocide.’ Amid the backdrop of bloodied dolls symbolizing child victims of the conflict flung over the fence, emotional testimonies from people who lost family members in the conflict resonated with the crowd, marking a poignant end to the day’s events.

0
Palestine Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
47 mins ago
Woman Arrested for Driving into Crowd at Pro-Palestine Protest in Edinburgh
In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman has been apprehended and subsequently charged in connection with a driving offense after her car plowed into a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators in Edinburgh. The incident, which transpired around 2:30 pm on Saturday, led to several minor injuries amongst the protesters who were advocating for a ceasefire in
Woman Arrested for Driving into Crowd at Pro-Palestine Protest in Edinburgh
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
9 hours ago
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Global Solidarity for Palestine: Protest at US Embassy, Johannesburg
10 hours ago
Global Solidarity for Palestine: Protest at US Embassy, Johannesburg
Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader
3 hours ago
Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Toll on Gaza, Political Implications
7 hours ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Toll on Gaza, Political Implications
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
8 hours ago
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Latest Headlines
World News
avid Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
14 seconds
avid Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
1 min
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
1 min
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Taiwan's Defiance: Lai Ching-te Elected President Amid China's Unification Pressure
3 mins
Taiwan's Defiance: Lai Ching-te Elected President Amid China's Unification Pressure
Japan Congratulates Lai Ching-te on Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election
3 mins
Japan Congratulates Lai Ching-te on Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
4 mins
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
5 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
Lai Ching-te's Historic Win in Taiwan: A Signal of Escalating Cross-Strait Tensions
5 mins
Lai Ching-te's Historic Win in Taiwan: A Signal of Escalating Cross-Strait Tensions
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
44 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app