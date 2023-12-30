Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza

In a show of unity and resistance, a pro-Palestinian protest took place near the office of the Jordanian Prime Minister in Amman. The demonstration was held to display solidarity with the people of Gaza amidst escalating conflicts. Protesters rallied, hoisting slogans and banners that read ‘We Are All Gaza’ and ‘Gaza Genocide,’ underscoring their perception of the hardships faced by Gazans as a result of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

An Appeal for International Attention

The protest aimed to draw international eyes on the situation in Gaza and pressure the Jordanian government to adopt a more assertive stance in support of the Palestinian cause. The gathering was marked by a strong display of unity and support for Gaza and served as a platform for airing grievances against perceived injustices endured by Palestinians.

The Symbolism of the Watermelon

Interestingly, the watermelon has emerged as a symbol of support for the Palestinians due to its colors mirroring the Palestinian flag. Israel had previously banned national symbols, including the flag, but lifted the prohibition following the Oslo Peace Accords. However, tensions over the flag persist, with recent incidents of confiscation and repression. Social media platforms stand accused of censoring pro-Palestinian content, and some governments have curtailed demonstrations in favor of Palestine.

Jordan’s Response and Fears

Jordan has expressed condemnation of Israel’s offensive in Gaza and is weighing all options for a response, including a review of economic, security, and political ties with Israel. There are fears within Jordan that Israel could evict Palestinians from the West Bank, sparking concerns about widespread violence. The ongoing combat between Israel and Hamas has resulted in devastating consequences for Gaza’s civilians, with a significant number of casualties and mass displacement. The UN has voiced alarm over the dire situation in Gaza, where people are enduring hunger and living in makeshift shelters.

A Wave of Solidarity in Jordan

Jordan is currently witnessing its largest-ever wave of solidarity with Palestinians, with a general strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the severing of Jordan’s ties with Israel. The strike, called for by individuals and observed by millions, had no political forces or civil society institutions behind it. The protests have permeated all corners of Jordanian society, with the younger generation feeling fewer barriers between Palestinians and east Jordanians.