Palestine

Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House

On a crisp Saturday, Washington D.C. bore witness to a pro-Palestine rally that morphed into a march heading straight for the White House. Thousands of demonstrators from across the United States gathered to voice their support for Palestinian rights, marking a significant display of political activism aimed at influencing U.S. foreign policy.

Marching Against the Longest War

The rally was held in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, currently the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in over 75 years. As the war approaches its 100th day, activists worldwide have declared a global day of action against the Israeli military incursion.

The D.C. rally was marked by narratives of protesters questioning President Biden’s support for Israel, focusing on the plight of children in the Gaza Strip and aligning themselves with similar demonstrations in European cities.

Demanding a Ceasefire and an End to Aid

The march and rally in Washington DC voiced two primary demands: a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The rally included remarks from Americans who had lost family members in Gaza, speeches from prominent activists and community leaders, and a fervent call for President Biden to intervene.

With over 23,800 Palestinians killed in Israel’s attacks, the protesters accused Israel of ‘crimes of genocide’ against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration, organized by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and allied groups, aimed to spotlight Israel’s ‘crimes against humanity’ and its devastating impact on the Palestinian population.

United Voices from Across the Nation

The protest saw participation from various states across the U.S., underlining the national concern about the ongoing conflict. A Gallup poll revealed a divided America over U.S. involvement in resolving the Gaza conflict.

Busloads of demonstrators from over 20 states, including Georgia, Connecticut, Indiana, and Texas, arrived to show their support at the rally. The event, led by a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups, swelled into the biggest pro-Palestinian march since November.

As they marched towards the White House, protesters carried signs listing the names of Palestinians killed and accused President Biden of participating in a ‘genocide.’ The rally and march served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the urgent need for peace in the Middle East.

0
Palestine Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

