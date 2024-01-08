Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained

On an ordinary day in Kozhikode, Kerala, a Starbucks store turned into a stage for a political statement. Six student activists, affiliated with the Fraternity Movement, were detained by Kerala Police for plastering pro-Palestine boycott posters on the store’s glass door. Their action, they claim, had a singular goal – to raise awareness about brands allegedly supporting the war on Gaza.

Charges and Detainment

The students were later released on station bail, but not without facing charges under the Indian Penal Code. The charges were inclusive of house-trespass, provocation with intent to cause riot, mischief causing damage, and common intention. These accusations have sparked a wave of criticism, particularly from the Fraternity Movement who has outrightly contested the charges.

Actions and Reactions

The ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Caution Contents May Fund Genocide’ posters, though swiftly removed by the store staff, caught the public eye. Neither property damage nor provocation was reported. In fact, this incident marks the third of its kind at this particular Starbucks location, which has recently morphed into a gathering spot for pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Despite the legal consequences, the students remain unapologetic, reiterating their aim of raising awareness.

The Controversy Surrounding Starbucks

Starbucks has found itself in the crosshairs due to a perceived alignment with Israel. This perception, as stated by Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, has largely been fueled by misrepresentation on social media. The Fraternity Movement, undeterred by the police’s charges, is gearing up to stage a protest march demanding the withdrawal of the case. The Starbucks store manager, on the other hand, has chosen to remain silent on the issue.