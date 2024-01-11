en English
Politics

Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall

Pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupted a council meeting at Dallas City Hall, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and holding the United States accountable for its stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The demonstration has become a global eye-opener about the ongoing violence in the Middle East and the role of international actors in the conflict.

The anti-Israel protestors gathered at the Dallas City Hall, where multiple speakers confronted the Dallas City Council, urging for a resolution to condemn Israel’s actions. They demanded not only an immediate ceasefire but also a critical reassessment of the US position on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite the Mayor Eric Johnson’s calls for respectful behavior, the activists persisted with their disruption.

City Council’s Response

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn criticized the protestors, arguing that their demands overlook the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. The council had previously adopted a resolution condemning Hamas for targeting Israel. However, Council Member Adam Bazaldua has called for a new resolution to condemn violence against civilians in Gaza. The council’s response reflects the polarized views on US foreign policy and its impact on international conflicts, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

The demonstration is a testament to the mounting international concern over the ongoing violence in the Middle East. The actions of the demonstrators signify a collective desire for peace and a call for an urgent reevaluation of US policy in the region.

Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

