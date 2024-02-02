Pro-Life and Pro-Choice Groups Unite in Support of Child Tax Credit Bill

In a rare show of cross-ideological unity, pro-life and pro-choice groups have come together to rally behind a new bill aimed at improving the child tax credit. This legislation, known as the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, is positioned to provide significant assistance to lower-income families and those with multiple children.

The bill's support extends beyond traditional party lines. Organizations like Americans United for Life and Students for Life Action have expressed their backing, alongside pro-choice advocates like the Center for American Progress. This uncommon alliance underscores the bill’s potential to alleviate poverty among low-income children and families, contributing to an 'American pro-life and pro-family future.'

Key Features of the Legislation

The legislation aims to improve the child tax credit by adjusting it for inflation, eliminating penalties for larger families, and increasing the amount per child. It also addresses concerns about property tax deductions and fraud in COVID-era programs. Democrats have focused on incrementally raising the amount of the credit available as a refund, hoping this strong show of support will stir action in the Senate.

Supporters believe this legislation will financially bolster families, promote life, and support growing families. Representative Chris Smith, Co-Chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, has expressed his support for the legislation, emphasizing the significance of delivering economic relief to large American families and ensuring equal application of the child tax credit work incentives.