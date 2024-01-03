Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?

Recent pro-Hamas protests in London, initially perceived as spontaneous, are reportedly organized by groups linked to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization in the United Kingdom. The groups include the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB), the Palestinian Forum for Britain, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Friends of al-Aqsa. The largest protest rallied an estimated 300,000 attendees on November 11, sparking controversy and raising security concerns.

Links to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

The MAB, a notable participant in these protests, has ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and its co-founder, Muhammad Kathem Sawalha, a former Hamas leader involved in terrorist activities. Other group leaders, such as Zaher Birawi and Ismail Patel, are also associated with Hamas and its propaganda efforts.

Public Opinion and Police Response

These protests have drawn significant criticism, with calls for their cancellation. While half of the British population reportedly wanted the November 11 march banned, the Metropolitan Police did not find grounds to halt it. The UK’s approach to these groups is seen as lenient, potentially posing a danger to the country. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has emphasized that inciting violence and racial hatred is illegal and assured that the police are equipped to enforce the law.

Protests Continue Amid Criticism

Despite the controversy and public outcry, the protests continue. In one instance, 45,000 campaigners marched during a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. The police made arrests, including a man carrying a placard with swastikas and others who refused to disperse after the march. In a separate demonstration, about 100,000 people called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following an attack by Hamas on Israel. A significant increase in antisemitic offenses has been noted during these protests, raising further concerns about the impact and implications of these gatherings.