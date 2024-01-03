en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has spoken in defense of truckers protesting against the new penal provisions for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Vadra underscored the necessity for laws to be humane towards drivers, whom she characterized as the ‘wheels of our economy.’ She also criticized the government for establishing laws without proper consultation and involvement of the opposition.

Harsher Penalties Spark Nationwide Strike

The BNS introduced stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases, including up to 10 years of imprisonment or a ₹7 lakh fine for serious road accidents as a result of negligent driving. This represents a significant jump from the previous maximum of two years under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These harsher penalties have provoked a nationwide strike by truck, bus, and tanker operators, causing disruptions in fuel supplies and vegetable deliveries across various Indian states.

Outcry Against the New Provisions

The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association’s President, Rajendra Kapoor, insisted that such decisions should be made after consulting with stakeholders. He pointed out that these new provisions demotivate drivers and risk imposing unfair penalties. In several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, protests have erupted, with drivers of buses and trucks staging demonstrations against the new law. These protests have led to extended queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur and other regions.

Government’s Response and the Way Forward

In response to the protests, the Centre initiated talks with the aggrieved truckers. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured that any decisions regarding the new provisions would only be finalized after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). Following these discussions, representatives of the AIMTC encouraged the truckers to cease their strike, promising that they would prevent the implementation of the new laws. Despite these assurances, in Rajasthan, the protests turned violent, with a mob attacking police personnel and setting a police vehicle ablaze.

0
India Politics Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations

By Dil Bar Irshad

NodeIN Instruments: A Vision of Flood Defense and Sustainability

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Fortifies Border Security with Indigenous Anti-Drone System

By Rafia Tasleem

Salman Khan Dives into History with 'Bull': A Retelling of Operation Cactus

By BNN Correspondents

Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India ...
@Gaming · 3 mins
Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India ...
heart comment 0
Actor Sathish to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Vithaikkaran’, Set for February 2024 Release

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Sathish to Star in Dark Comedy 'Vithaikkaran', Set for February 2024 Release
Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation

By Rafia Tasleem

Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation
Comic Con India 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Comics and Pop Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Comic Con India 2024: A Vibrant Celebration of Comics and Pop Culture
The International Kite Festival: A Colorful Spectacle Soaring Gujarat’s Skies

By Rafia Tasleem

The International Kite Festival: A Colorful Spectacle Soaring Gujarat's Skies
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
2 mins
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
2 mins
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
2 mins
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
2 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
2 mins
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
2 mins
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
3 mins
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
3 mins
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
3 mins
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app