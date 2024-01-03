Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has spoken in defense of truckers protesting against the new penal provisions for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Vadra underscored the necessity for laws to be humane towards drivers, whom she characterized as the ‘wheels of our economy.’ She also criticized the government for establishing laws without proper consultation and involvement of the opposition.

Harsher Penalties Spark Nationwide Strike

The BNS introduced stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases, including up to 10 years of imprisonment or a ₹7 lakh fine for serious road accidents as a result of negligent driving. This represents a significant jump from the previous maximum of two years under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These harsher penalties have provoked a nationwide strike by truck, bus, and tanker operators, causing disruptions in fuel supplies and vegetable deliveries across various Indian states.

Outcry Against the New Provisions

The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association’s President, Rajendra Kapoor, insisted that such decisions should be made after consulting with stakeholders. He pointed out that these new provisions demotivate drivers and risk imposing unfair penalties. In several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, protests have erupted, with drivers of buses and trucks staging demonstrations against the new law. These protests have led to extended queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur and other regions.

Government’s Response and the Way Forward

In response to the protests, the Centre initiated talks with the aggrieved truckers. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured that any decisions regarding the new provisions would only be finalized after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). Following these discussions, representatives of the AIMTC encouraged the truckers to cease their strike, promising that they would prevent the implementation of the new laws. Despite these assurances, in Rajasthan, the protests turned violent, with a mob attacking police personnel and setting a police vehicle ablaze.