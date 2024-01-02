en English
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has publicly rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP following an escalation of violence in Manipur. The outbreak, which left four villagers dead in Thoubal district, has provoked assertions from Gandhi that Modi has displayed inaction and neglect towards the Manipur situation. She underscored that the Prime Minister had neither visited Manipur nor responded to the parliament, let alone met with any leaders from the state, despite the unceasing violence and curfew imposition in various districts.

Gandhi’s Call for Action

Gandhi didn’t mince words while calling for solid government action to reinstate stability in the region. The violence in Manipur, which has tragically culminated in approximately 200 deaths since May, was ignited following a conflict between two ethnic groups. A High Court order to consider including non-tribal Meitei communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list sparked a Tribal Solidarity March against the Meitei community’s demand for ST status, thereby lighting the fuse for the violence.

Opposition’s Demand and CBI’s Intervention

The opposition is now up in arms demanding the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets against five individuals implicated in the disappearance of two Manipuri students, whose bodies remain undiscovered. These incidents represent a severe test for the ruling party and its ability to effectively manage crises.

The Need for Swift Response

Gandhi’s criticism underscores the need for a swift and concrete response to the deteriorating situation in Manipur. It’s a call to action that brings the issue to the national stage, highlighting the urgency for effective government intervention to restore stability in a region scarred by months of persistent violence. The ball is now in the court of the BJP-led government, which must respond decisively to these concerns if it hopes to restore faith in its leadership.

India Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

