Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Barricades and Nails on Delhi Border Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' March

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, condemning the use of barricades and nails strewn across roads near the Delhi border to thwart farmers' participation in the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Gandhi, sharing a video of the fortified roads, questioned the government's treatment of the farmers.

A March for Justice Meets Barricades and Nails

As thousands of farmers prepared to converge on Delhi for the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, the Punjab-Haryana border became a fortified zone. Section 144 had been imposed in Panchkula, and internet services were suspended in protest zones in Haryana. One side of the Patiala-Delhi national highway was blocked, and heavy police forces were deployed. The Centre invited farmer leaders for a meeting on February 12, but the farmers' resolve remained unshaken.

The district administration in Sonipat issued directives restricting fuel dispensation for tractors. Police stockpiled barricades and other items to prevent protesters from marching towards the national capital. Farmers threatened significant action in Haryana if police resorted to force or oppression. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana announced they would not join the protest but would oppose any manhandling of farmers.

An intelligence report from the Delhi Police estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 farmers might reach Delhi using 2,000 to 2,500 tractors. The report mentioned that farmers' unions had conducted 40 rehearsals prior to the march, out of which 10 were held in Haryana and 30 in Punjab. The majority of the rehearsals in Punjab took place in the Gurdaspur district. Farmers from various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, were expected to participate in the protest.

A Political Leader Speaks Out

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the barricading of roads ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march. She shared a video of the fortified roads on social media, questioning the government's treatment of the farmers. The march was organized by around 200 farmers' unions, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 farmers expected to participate.

The criticism from Gandhi came as the Haryana government imposed Section 144 in Panchkula, banning processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons. Mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services were suspended in several districts till February 13. The Centre invited farmer leaders for a meeting on February 12, but the farmers remained determined to march towards Delhi.

A Call for Unity and Justice

As the 'Delhi Chalo' march approached, farmers from various states rallied together, united in their cause. Over 100 meetings were organized by farmer organizations in connection with the agitation. The report also warned of the possibility of anti-social elements participating in the agitation and disrupting law and order. Nevertheless, the farmers remained resolute, vowing to march towards Delhi despite the barricades, nails, and potential danger.

In the face of such determination, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi resonated with many. The video of the fortified roads near the Delhi border served as a stark reminder of the challenges the farmers faced in their quest for justice.

As the 'Delhi Chalo' march drew nearer, the world watched with bated breath. The barricades and nails on the roads near the Delhi border stood as symbols of the government's efforts to suppress the farmers' voices. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's condemnation of these tactics served to amplify the farmers' cause, galvanizing support for their struggle.

In the end, the 'Delhi Chalo' march was more than just a protest; it was a testament to the farmers' resilience and determination in the face of adversity. And as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's video of the fortified roads made clear, the fight for justice was far from over.