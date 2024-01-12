en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members

Three suspended members of India’s Lok Sabha, Abdul Khaleque, K Jayakumar, and Vijaykumar Vasanth, all belonging to the Congress party, have expressed regret for their actions during the recent Winter Session, prompting the privileges committee to recommend the revocation of their suspensions. Their actions during the session, which included approaching the Speaker’s podium, were considered disruptive and disrespectful, resulting in their suspension.

Actions Lead to Suspension

The three Congress members were part of a larger group of 100 opposition members who were suspended for unruly behavior during the Winter Session. However, while 97 of these members had their suspensions lifted at the end of the session, Khaleque, Jayakumar, and Vasanth faced potentially longer suspensions pending the outcome of the privileges committee’s report.

Regret Expressed and Suspension Revoked

Following their appearance before the privileges committee, during which they expressed regret for their actions, the committee decided to recommend to the Speaker that their suspensions be revoked. This decision is set to be presented to the Speaker on Monday and is expected to result in the lifting of their suspensions.

A Broader Context

The suspensions occurred within a wider context of protests by Opposition members in both Houses of Parliament. These members demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a security breach in Parliament on December 13. The incident has led to ongoing tensions within the Indian legislative system, with the Opposition continuing to demand answers and accountability.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
51 seconds ago
RBI's Anti-Inflation Crusade Continues: Michael Patra Reappointed as Deputy Governor
In a significant development, Michael Patra, a key figure in India’s fight against inflation, has been reappointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for an additional year. The reappointment was announced by the Department of Personnel and Training in a statement released on Friday, with the extension taking effect from
RBI's Anti-Inflation Crusade Continues: Michael Patra Reappointed as Deputy Governor
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
6 mins ago
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
6 mins ago
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
APSC Announces Schedule for 2023 Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination
1 min ago
APSC Announces Schedule for 2023 Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination
India Enforces Structured Framework for Pre-2009 Mine Closures
4 mins ago
India Enforces Structured Framework for Pre-2009 Mine Closures
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
5 mins ago
Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Proceedings in Controversial Termination of Six Female Judges
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
1 min
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
2 mins
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
4 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
6 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
6 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
6 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
9 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app