Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members

Three suspended members of India’s Lok Sabha, Abdul Khaleque, K Jayakumar, and Vijaykumar Vasanth, all belonging to the Congress party, have expressed regret for their actions during the recent Winter Session, prompting the privileges committee to recommend the revocation of their suspensions. Their actions during the session, which included approaching the Speaker’s podium, were considered disruptive and disrespectful, resulting in their suspension.

Actions Lead to Suspension

The three Congress members were part of a larger group of 100 opposition members who were suspended for unruly behavior during the Winter Session. However, while 97 of these members had their suspensions lifted at the end of the session, Khaleque, Jayakumar, and Vasanth faced potentially longer suspensions pending the outcome of the privileges committee’s report.

Regret Expressed and Suspension Revoked

Following their appearance before the privileges committee, during which they expressed regret for their actions, the committee decided to recommend to the Speaker that their suspensions be revoked. This decision is set to be presented to the Speaker on Monday and is expected to result in the lifting of their suspensions.

A Broader Context

The suspensions occurred within a wider context of protests by Opposition members in both Houses of Parliament. These members demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a security breach in Parliament on December 13. The incident has led to ongoing tensions within the Indian legislative system, with the Opposition continuing to demand answers and accountability.