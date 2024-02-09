Princeton Council's Merger Sparks Backlash Over Transparency and Representation

Princeton's Municipal Council dismantled two crucial commissions, the Civil Rights Commission and the Affordable Housing Board, on January 22. These will be merged into a newly formed committee, which will hold less authority than its predecessors. This shift, perceived as an attempt to stifle discussions on police transparency and reparations for the African American community, has sparked outrage among the residents.

In a move shrouded in secrecy, the Princeton Municipal Council stripped the Civil Rights Commission and the Affordable Housing Board of their power, folding them into a single entity. The new committee will lack the authority to address topics without prior council approval, a stark contrast to the autonomy enjoyed by the existing commissions.

This decision comes on the heels of a long-standing struggle between the council and the Civil Rights Commission, which the council had resisted establishing for years. Once formed, the commission's efforts to raise critical questions about racial inequity and police transparency led the council to disband it.

"We feel blind-sided and betrayed," said over thirty residents who voiced their opposition at a council meeting. The council's plan to consolidate the Civil Rights Commission, Human Services Commission, and Affordable Housing Board into an 11-member committee with two alternates was kept under wraps until just three days before its introduction.

Despite the council's insistence that the restructuring will improve efficiency, community members are skeptical. They fear that this move will erode their representation and undermine the commissions' effectiveness.

"The new committee will have a different name and process for selecting chairs," said a council member, who wished to remain anonymous. However, this assurance has done little to quell the community's concerns.

The chair of the Civil Rights Commission expressed dismay over the sudden change. "Our community will lose representation," they said. "This new body will be less nimble and less able to work closely with staff."