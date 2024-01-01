en English
Europe

Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne

In a historic move that has sent ripples through the international community, Princess Mary of Denmark, originally an Australian, is set to ascend to the throne as Queen Margrethe II, the current monarch, announces her abdication. The momentous transition, announced on New Year’s Eve, marks a fresh chapter in Denmark’s royal lineage and propels Princess Mary into a position of global interest.

Abdication Announcement

Queen Margrethe II, after a remarkable 52-year reign, declared her decision to abdicate the throne, a position she has held with distinction since her ascension in 1972. Her departure is slated for January 14, leading to expected widespread celebration and solemnity within Denmark and beyond.

Princess Mary’s Ascension

With the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, Princess Mary’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik, is poised to become King, ushering in a new era for the Danish monarchy. Born in Tasmania, Princess Mary, lauded for her public service, advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental credentials, will ascend the throne alongside her husband, becoming the first Australian-born Queen.

A Royal Transition

The royal couple’s four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine, will observe as their parents ascend to the throne. Prince Christian, the eldest at 18, will become first in line to the Danish throne. Despite rumors of internal disputes within the royal family and speculation on the reasons behind the abdication, the transition symbolizes a new chapter for the Danish monarchy.

Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik have captivated the nation with their dedication to royal duty, charity work, and their love story that began in a Sydney pub 23 years ago. As they prepare to lead, their popularity and commitment to public service promise a dynamic and engaging reign for Denmark.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

