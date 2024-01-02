Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves

John Robertson, a councillor in Murray Harbour, Prince Edward Island, has been given an extended deadline to comply with sanctions imposed for denying the existence of residential school graves. As the controversy continues, the broader issue of Canada’s residential school system has been brought into sharp focus.

Controversial Sign Sparks Backlash

In October, Robertson displayed a sign on his property that read “Truth: mass grave hoax,” a message denying the existence of mass graves at residential school sites. The display, which also called for the redemption of Sir John A. Macdonald’s integrity, was met with widespread criticism. Key critics included P.E.I. Senator Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr., and several other council members.

Repercussions and Sanctions

In response to Robertson’s actions, the Murray Harbour council voted to suspend the councillor for six months, impose a $500 fine, and require him to issue a letter of apology. The Communities Minister of Prince Edward Island, Rob Lantz, originally set a deadline of December 31 for Robertson to comply with these sanctions.

Extended Deadline and Possible Dismissal

However, on New Year’s Eve, Robertson sent an email to Lantz stating that he had been out of the country and was unaware of the ultimatum. As a result, Lantz extended the deadline, giving Robertson additional time to meet the council’s requirements. If Robertson fails to comply, he faces dismissal from his elected role. Minister Lantz has emphasized the need to resolve this matter swiftly, reflecting the urgency and importance of the issue at hand.