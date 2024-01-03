en English
Economy

Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took to the House floor on Wednesday to defend the 2024 fiscal year budget bill, a proposal that has sparked fierce debate among opposition and government members. The budget projects 3.48 trillion baht in government agency expenditures against a projected revenue of 2.787 trillion baht, a deficit of 693 billion baht, which will be offset by borrowing.

Fiscal Year 2024 Budget: A Safety Net

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized that the proposed expenditures align with current economic conditions and potential future risks. These include environmental challenges such as El Nino or drought, household debts, a global economic slowdown, and geopolitical conflicts. Despite Thailand’s strong treasury balance of 297.093 billion baht and foreign reserves of 211.75 billion US dollars, Thavisin stressed the need for a deficit budget to cushion potential economic setbacks.

Opposition Concerns and Government’s Response

The budget bill has drawn criticism for its proposed expenditures, with opposition members like former deputy prime minister and commerce minister Jurin Laksanavisit questioning its legitimacy. In response, Thavisin devoted 100 minutes to reading out pages of prepared statements on the budget, which accounts for a 9.3% increase from the previous fiscal year. He also highlighted the government’s calculated revenue of 2.78 trillion baht for the current fiscal year, accounting for 14.7% of the country’s GDP.

Future Economic Outlook

Reflecting on the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy and its potential impact on the nation’s fragile economic recovery, Thavisin voiced concerns. He highlighted the increased budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year and the need for monetary policy to align with the economic trend. The Prime Minister projected a GDP expansion between 2.7% and 3.7% for the year, compared to the estimated 2.5% in 2023. He also stated the government’s readiness to support other projects to boost the economy, such as the fishing industry and visa-exemption policies.

The debate on the 2024 fiscal year budget bill began on Wednesday morning and is expected to conclude on Thursday. Both opposition and government have been granted a total of 20 hours for the discussion. The budget bill, once approved, will set the financial course for the nation in the face of a complex set of challenges and potential risks.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

