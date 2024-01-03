en English
Politics

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand is making history by becoming the second prime minister to call Government House his home.

The luxurious residence on the second floor of the Thai Khu Fa Building has undergone a recent renovation, courtesy of a private business, and stands ready for Prime Minister Thavisin’s occupancy.

A move from his Bangkok residence to Government House holds the promise of reducing traffic disruptions and logistical issues spawned by his daily commute.

Politics Thailand
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

