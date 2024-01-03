Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand is making history by becoming the second prime minister to call Government House his home.
The luxurious residence on the second floor of the Thai Khu Fa Building has undergone a recent renovation, courtesy of a private business, and stands ready for Prime Minister Thavisin’s occupancy.
A move from his Bangkok residence to Government House holds the promise of reducing traffic disruptions and logistical issues spawned by his daily commute.
