en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father

In Tungipara, a significant moment unraveled in Bangladesh’s political landscape. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new Cabinet paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, on the occasion of the government’s inauguration for an unprecedented fifth term and fourth consecutive term. This tribute at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum marks the continuity of the political legacy and ideals that he represented.

Sheikh Hasina’s Commitment to Progress

Sheikh Hasina’s unwavering focus on sustaining the country’s development trajectory aligns with her commitment to the populace’s needs. With an emphasis on curbing the price hikes of essential goods, particularly in urban areas, she promises relief for individuals grappling with elevated costs. Notably, she attributes the price increases to vested interests, signaling a resolve to address economic strain’s root causes on the populace.

Tackling Economic Challenges

Sheikh Hasina’s call for ramping up production and bolstering supply chain supervision signifies the government’s proactive stance in navigating economic hurdles. By setting these priorities, the Prime Minister seeks to cushion the inflation impact and secure an affordable and reliable supply of essential commodities for the people.

Amid global economic uncertainties stemming from events such as the recent military actions in Yemen by the USA and the UK, Sheikh Hasina displays a keen awareness of external factors that could influence Bangladesh’s economy. Her recognition of potential threats from overseas vested groups and the need to shield the nation against external manipulation echoes her commitment to preserving Bangladesh’s sovereignty and economic stability.

Upholding National Integrity

Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s stern stance against any attempts to exploit Bangladeshi territory for nefarious activities, including terrorism and extremism, underscores her dedication to upholding the country’s integrity and security. This commitment to independent decision-making and safeguarding national interests mirrors Sheikh Hasina’s resolve to protect Bangladesh from external pressures and threats.

The recent election victory, securing the government’s fourth consecutive term, serves as a testament to the Bangladeshi people’s trust in Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. Despite attempts to undermine the electoral process, this resounding victory reaffirms the public’s endorsement of the ruling party, especially in the face of orchestrated efforts to disrupt the democratic process.

Looking Ahead

As the government under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership embarks on its new term, the focus is on continuity of development, economic stability, and safeguarding national sovereignty. By addressing economic challenges, preserving national security, and prioritizing the welfare of the people, the government aims to build on its past achievements and steer Bangladesh towards sustained progress and prosperity.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
2 mins ago
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
In a recent conference discussing urbanization, Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), highlighted the governance challenges plaguing Dhaka city. He pointed out bureaucratic complications and a lack of coordination among the authorities leading to persistent mismanagement. Drawing a comparison with American cities, Sobhan shed light on the limited powers of
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
7 hours ago
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada
9 hours ago
FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
2 hours ago
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
4 hours ago
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth
6 hours ago
Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
28 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
39 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
2 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
3 mins
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app