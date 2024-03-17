Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Advocates for Holistic Education on Bangabandhu's 104th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized the importance of holistic education. Addressing a function organized by the district administration of Gopalganj in Tungipara, she urged guardians and teachers to foster children's talents through sports and cultural activities, arguing against the undue academic pressure. Her advocacy aligns with her vision of nurturing smart citizens for a future 'Digital Bangladesh'.

Empowering Through Holistic Education

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted her government's efforts in developing a curriculum focused on learning through sports and cultural activities. She underscored the importance of extracurricular activities, including painting, singing, and sports, to ensure the well-rounded development of children. Drawing from the theme "Bangabandhu'r Swapna Dhore, Anbo Hashi Shobar Ghore" (Bringing smiles to every house with the implementation of Bangabandhu's dream), she envisioned an educational framework that encourages creativity and practical learning alongside academic studies.

Building a Supportive Environment

Stressing the significance of a friendly relationship between guardians and children, Sheikh Hasina highlighted how such a bond could prevent children from straying into social ills like terrorism, militancy, and corruption. She also pointed out the necessity of teaching children the values of honesty and integrity from an early age. Furthermore, the Prime Minister addressed the importance of children understanding national days and the history of Bangladesh's independence, reinforcing a sense of national pride and awareness.

Critical Views on Global Human Rights

In her address, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized the apparent double standards of international human rights bodies, particularly their silence on the plight of Palestinian children in Gaza. She questioned the global conscience on human rights violations, contrasting it with Bangladesh's humanitarian stance, exemplified by sheltering Rohingya refugees. Her speech underscored Bangladesh's commitment to peace and its role in supporting persecuted communities worldwide.