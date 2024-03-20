Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Seeks to Strengthen Pak-UK Relations

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's recent meeting with British High Commissioner H.E. Jane Marriott at the Prime Minister’s House spotlighted Pakistan’s intent to deepen ties with the United Kingdom. Sharif expressed gratitude towards British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron for their congratulatory messages on his re-election and discussed the ambition of elevating the Pak-UK relationship through the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement.

Sharif and Marriott's dialogue underscored a mutual interest in broadening the spectrum of cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, covering crucial areas such as trade, investment, climate change, and people-to-people contacts. The Prime Minister stressed the significance of navigating through the economic challenges facing Pakistan and the role of enhanced bilateral cooperation in overcoming these obstacles. Sharif also highlighted the potential benefits of an early resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between the two countries, which would serve to strengthen linkages and address the concerns of the substantial Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

Focus on Enhanced Strategic Partnership

In the heart of their discussions was the Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreement, a pivotal framework aimed at taking the longstanding and historic Pak-UK relations to a new level. Sharif's advocacy for an early conclusion to this agreement reflects a strategic vision for a fortified partnership, capable of addressing mutual regional and multilateral issues of interest. This move is seen as a gateway to not only bolster economic and political ties but also to foster stronger people-to-people connections between the two nations.

The meeting concluded with Sharif requesting Marriott to convey his best wishes to His Majesty King Charles-III, along with prayers for his swift recovery. The Prime Minister's anticipation of a visit from His Majesty to Pakistan, health permitting, symbolizes the warmth and high regard Pakistan holds for the UK. As the two countries stand on the brink of a potentially transformative phase in their relationship, the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreement could mark a significant milestone in their shared history, paving the way for a future of mutual prosperity and cooperation.