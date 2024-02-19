Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development with Mega Projects in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark event that could well redefine the contours of development in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated an array of 14,000 projects, collectively worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore. This massive initiative, part of the Viksit BharatViksit Uttar Pradesh program, was launched in Lucknow amid the anticipation of creating millions of jobs and setting a new direction for prosperity in the region.

Unveiling a Future of Growth and Opportunity

Addressing a gathering that marked the confluence of hope and ambition, Prime Minister Modi laid out his vision of a developed India, with Uttar Pradesh at its thriving heart. The projects span across vital sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology, and real estate, designed to catapult the state into a new era of industrial and technological advancement. The Prime Minister's speech did not just touch upon the numerical might of the projects but delved deeper into the essence of development and growth, highlighting the government's initiatives like PM Awas, support to the MSME sector, and the One District One Product scheme that aim to bolster the local industries and artisans.

From Red Tape to Red Carpet

One of the most striking aspects of the Prime Minister's address was the emphasis on the transformative impact of the 'double engine government' in Uttar Pradesh. Modi pointed out the significant shift from the 'red tape culture' to a 'red carpet culture' over the last seven years, which has not only reduced crime but also given a substantial boost to business growth in the state. The infrastructure leap, featuring the highest number of expressways, international airports, and the country's first rapid rail system, was showcased as a testament to UP's leading position in the country's development narrative. Additionally, the Prime Minister's narrative included the focus on ease of living and doing business, aiming to directly reach every beneficiary through initiatives like the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the Lakhpati Didi Sankalp, which supports MSMEs and empowers women.

Invitation to the World

In his speech, Modi also extended an invitation to global investors to participate in Uttar Pradesh's growth story, emphasizing India's commitment to electric mobility and sustainable development. This approach not only paves the way for a greener future but also positions Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for foreign investment in sectors like defence and aerospace, warehousing & logistics, and renewable energy. The Prime Minister's highlight on improving connectivity and infrastructure in the state, alongside promoting Indian toys and artisans, paints a picture of an inclusive growth strategy that aims to leverage UP's potential as a major tourism hub and a beacon of cultural heritage.

The inauguration of the projects, received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, in the presence of dignitaries including the Governor of UP, the Chief Minister, and the Union Minister for Defence, not only marks a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's developmental journey but also signals the dawn of a new era where prosperity and progress are within reach for every citizen. With this monumental initiative, the Viksit BharatViksit Uttar Pradesh program is set to transform the landscape of the state, ensuring that the double engine government's vision of development, investment, and employment comes to fruition.