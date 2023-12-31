Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India’s Progress in Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, connected with the citizens of India, exploring an array of topics and highlighting the country’s strides in various spheres. The Prime Minister’s address was not just a reflection on the past but also a roadmap for the future, setting the tone for the coming year.

Devotion Through Cultural Expression

One of the significant highlights of his address was the mention of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister noted the wave of excitement sweeping the nation, with people expressing their devotion in unique ways. The writing of poems and bhajans dedicated to Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir has emerged as a significant cultural and religious development, reflecting India’s rich tapestry of faith and spirituality.

India’s Strides and Achievements

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to list some of the significant milestones that India achieved over the year. He highlighted India’s achievements in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the twin Oscars wins, and the success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan. The promotion of indigenous languages, the celebration of the International Year of Millets, and India becoming an innovation hub were also mentioned, indicating the country’s multi-faceted progress.

Emphasis on Physical and Mental Health

Underscoring the importance of physical and mental health, PM Modi highlighted the efforts for ‘Fit India’ and discussed the importance of mental health. In this endeavor, he was joined by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, and actor Akshay Kumar, who shared their fitness tips. This focus on health, both physical and mental, echoes the global trend of prioritizing well-being and showcases the government’s commitment to the holistic health of its citizens.

As the Prime Minister wrapped up his address, he emphasized the spirit of self-reliance, urging the nation to preserve it through 2024, and wished the nation success, health, and happiness. This final Mann Ki Baat of the year served as a reminder of India’s accomplishments, potential, and the shared goals of its people.