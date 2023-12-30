en English
India

Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya

In a significant move to bolster the city’s infrastructure and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects in Ayodhya, worth an estimated 15,000 crore Indian Rupees. The unveiling of these projects, which include the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya Railway Station, is expected to elevate the historical and cultural significance of the city and contribute to its overall economic growth.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

Among the key projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi was the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The newly minted railway station, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is poised to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in the region. The Prime Minister flagged off several trains from this station, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s transportation landscape.

Revamping Infrastructure

Furthering the infrastructure overhaul, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. Named in honor of the sage who authored the Ramayana, the airport is expected to cater to the rising influx of pilgrims and tourists, thereby boosting the local economy. It is one of the many projects aimed at revamping Ayodhya and its surroundings, with a focus on preserving the city’s heritage while driving development.

The Amrit Bharat Train Initiative

Adding to the transportation services in the region, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the Amrit Bharat Train, a new train series aimed at making the journey of devotees more comfortable. The launch of this train, along with the Vande Bharat trains, is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving transportation services in the region.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of significant figures like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. It marks a significant milestone in the city’s history and sets the stage for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple. With this, Prime Minister Modi has urged citizens to light a diya at home on January 22, while refraining from visiting the Ram Temple for security and arrangements.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

