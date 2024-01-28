Prime Minister Modi Stresses Judicial Reform in Diamond Jubilee Speech

On January 28, 2024, in the heart of India's capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood before the nation during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court. With his words, he underscored the importance of a robust judicial system as being a fundamental pillar for a developed India.

Revamping India's Legal System

Modi highlighted the government's recent initiative that bid farewell to three archaic, colonial-era criminal laws. In their place, the Bharatiya Nagrik Surksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have been introduced, marking a significant evolution for India's legal, policing, and investigation systems. This legal overhaul, passed by Parliament during the Winter Session and receiving presidential assent on December 25 of the previous year, ushers in a new era for the country's judicial apparatus.

Transitioning to the New Laws

Recognizing the potential challenges of such a transition, the Prime Minister appealed to the Supreme Court for assistance in capacity building for all stakeholders. He stressed the importance of a smooth transition to the new laws, thereby ensuring that the wheels of justice continue to turn unhindered.

India's Global Trust and Priorities

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of India's growing stature on the global stage and the imperative to seize every opportunity. He succinctly outlined India's priorities - ease of living and ease of doing business. The Supreme Court, he asserted, plays a critical role in ensuring easy access to justice, thereby contributing significantly to these priorities.

Investing in Court Infrastructure

Furthermore, Modi highlighted the Centre's commitment to strengthening the country's judicial infrastructure. Over Rs 7000 crore has been allocated for court infrastructural improvements and an additional Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court complex. This investment, he emphasized, is an investment in the future of justice in India.

Prime Minister Modi concluded by praising the Supreme Court's relentless efforts to uphold the principles of freedom, equality, and justice, as enshrined in the Constitution. This, he affirmed, has played a pivotal role in fortifying India's democracy over the past seven decades.