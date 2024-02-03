Prime Minister Modi Addresses Legal Modernization at CLEA 2024 Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the modernization of India's laws at the inaugural event of the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CLEA) 2024 in New Delhi. He announced that India is revamping its laws to reflect today's realities, moving away from outdated colonial-era regulations. The event, attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, was themed "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery" and focused on judicial transition, legal ethics, executive accountability, and modern legal education.

India's Legal Reformation

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has embarked on an ambitious legal reformation. Thousands of archaic laws that were remnants of the colonial era have been eliminated. Modi pointed out that the country has replaced over a century-old colonial criminal laws with three new legislations. This overhaul signifies India's efforts to align its legal system with the demands of the 21st century.

International Collaboration for Justice Delivery

In his address, Modi emphasized the importance of international collaboration for justice delivery. He acknowledged the special relationship India has with the African Union and expressed pride in the Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency. This highlights India's commitment to fostering international relations aimed at enhancing justice delivery systems worldwide.

Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024

The CLEA event in New Delhi serves as a platform for dialogue within the Commonwealth legal community. It aims to create a comprehensive approach to contemporary legal and justice challenges. The conference was attended by attorney generals and solicitors from various Commonwealth nations and international delegations. The round table sessions were designed to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery, showcasing the unified effort of nations in the Commonwealth to confront the obstacles in their legal systems.