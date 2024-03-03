Prime Minister Hun Manet Advocates Swift Formation of Local Working Groups for National Development

Prime Minister Hun Manet has called upon both national and sub-national administrations to hasten the establishment of local working groups. These groups are tasked with implementing government development policies directly at the grassroots level by the end of the month. This initiative is designed to enhance the collection of local data and address the needs of communities across the nation, ensuring equitable development.

Accelerating Local Development Initiatives

In a recent directive, Hun Manet emphasized the urgency of forming these local government working groups. The goal is to have these groups operational by the end of March, facilitating a closer interaction between the government and the populace. The formation process involves the compilation of a comprehensive report by the Council of Ministers, summarizing the activities of these groups, which is then presented to the Prime Minister for further action.

Roles and Responsibilities

The structure of the working groups involves capital and provincial governors acting as Permanent Deputy Chairmen, aiding in the coordination and management of the groups’ activities. These groups are expected to play a crucial role in gathering local insights, addressing community needs, and overseeing the effectiveness of local officials. Additionally, they are charged with the implementation of the government's Pentagonal Strategy and other key policy programs, ensuring timely and effective solutions to the challenges faced by local communities.

Community Engagement and Problem Solving

Kong Sophoan, Governor of Kandal province, highlighted the longstanding efforts of local relief teams in addressing community issues in line with government policies. The focus remains on being responsive to the needs of the local people, ensuring the efficient resolution of problems at the grassroots level. These teams are instrumental in organizing public forums, which serve as a platform for identifying and addressing local challenges, thereby fostering a more inclusive and responsive governance model.

The push for the quick formation of local working groups by Prime Minister Hun Manet signifies a significant shift towards more localized and responsive governance. By ensuring that local voices are heard and addressed, the government aims to foster a more equitable and inclusive development across Cambodia, aligning with the broader goal of national progress and prosperity.