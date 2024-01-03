en English
Australia

Prime Minister Albanese’s Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
Prime Minister Albanese’s Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under scrutiny over a previously undisclosed meeting with former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. This meeting, which took place on November 23, 2022, has been unveiled after 16 months through a freedom of information campaign by The Australian Financial Review and ex-senator Rex Patrick.

The Controversy over Aviation Market Access

The revelation comes amid controversy over the government’s decision to block Qatar Airways’ request for increased access to the Australian aviation market. This decision, first reported on July 18, had Qantas opposing Qatar’s application, while Virgin supported it. Despite the controversy, both Mr. Albanese and Infrastructure Minister Catherine King insisted they had not been lobbied by Qantas. The opposition, however, has expressed doubts about the credibility of these claims, pointing to the improbability of the two men not discussing Qantas’s interests during their meeting.

Albanese’s Engagements at the Time

Mr. Albanese’s engagements around the time of the undisclosed meeting included interactions with crossbench senator David Pocock and announcements on industrial relations reforms. The prime minister’s office resisted releasing the diary details until pressured by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Concerns over Freedom of Information Release Process

Governance experts have criticized the extended freedom of information release process as unreasonable. This stands in stark contrast to Mr. Albanese’s recent commitment to transparency regarding the release of cabinet documents from 2003.

Australia Aviation Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

