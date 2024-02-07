Prime Minister Advocates for Police Service Improvement, Cites 2017 Report

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, has addressed pressing concerns regarding the future roles of the Police Commissioner and the National Security Minister during a recent media briefing. He acknowledged the prevailing issues within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), including low public confidence, corruption, and a dysfunctional disciplinary system. However, he firmly expressed his belief that a sweeping reorganization of the entire service is not the optimal solution.

Prime Minister's Support for Current Commissioner

Offering his support to the current Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood Christopher, the Prime Minister delved into the challenges facing the police service. He highlighted the difficulties in recruiting appropriate leadership for the TTPS, emphasizing the importance of supporting the majority of righteous officers working tirelessly to protect and serve the public.

Citing the 2017 Police Manpower Audit Report

Dr. Rowley suggested that the solutions to improve the TTPS can be found in the 2017 Police Manpower Audit Report. This report, according to the Prime Minister, contains critical insights and recommendations for the improvement of the police service. Implementing these suggestions, however, has been met with unspecified challenges, as noted by journalist Jesse Ramdeo.

Government's Role in Police Service Improvement

The Prime Minister also discussed the Government's role in supporting the TTPS. He expressed frustration with the current system requiring parliamentary approval for acting appointments for the top two positions in the Police Service. Dr. Rowley reiterated the Government's commitment to eradicating unsuitable officers while strengthening the performance and reputation of the TTPS.