Primate Elijah Ayodele’s Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria’s Political Landscape

In an intriguing turn of events, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has made political predictions that could potentially shake up Nigeria’s political landscape. The renowned cleric has forecasted an imminent shift in political loyalties in Akwa Ibom state. He predicts that the incumbent Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, currently associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will soon switch his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayodele’s Predictions and Their Implications

Ayodele’s prediction, shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, suggests a potential seismic shift in Akwa Ibom’s political scene. If his prediction proves accurate, it could mean the PDP losing control of the state, a significant change that would undoubtedly have a ripple effect on national politics. Beyond this, Ayodele proposed that the PDP should undergo a comprehensive rebranding process, including a change of its logo and slogan, to better position itself for the 2027 elections.

Political Manoeuvres

In addition to his forecast on Akwa Ibom state’s political dynamics, Ayodele hinted at a political scheme unfolding in Rivers state. He referred to a ‘game plan’ involving Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. However, he did not provide further details about the nature of this political strategy or its potential implications.

Other Political Developments

Simultaneously, in other political developments, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has embarked on a mission to resolve the PDP crisis within the southwest region. Adeleke has initiated consultations with former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, demonstrating his dedication to mending party divisions. Governor Adeleke also expressed his confidence in his qualifications to run for the Presidency of Nigeria, indicating that he would seize such an opportunity if it arose.