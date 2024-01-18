Pressure Mounts on Biden to Broaden Scope of Student Debt-Relief Plan

President Joe Biden is grappling with increasing pressure from approximately 70 advocacy groups, including the NAACP, AFL-CIO, and the American Federation of Teachers, that are pushing for an expansion of an alternative student debt-relief plan. This move is seen as a critical strategy to support the individuals who played a significant role in his electoral victory and may be instrumental in his re-election campaign. The pressure on the President comes in response to the demands of those advocating for student debt forgiveness as a means to address the financial challenges faced by many Americans struggling with considerable education loans.

Student Debt Scenario Amid Current Economic Climate

Amid the current economic climate, some student loan borrowers are holding off on repaying their loans in protest, in hopes of compelling the federal government to forgive their debts. According to a recent survey, nearly 60% of borrowers have missed a payment and 25% have not made a payment yet. Interestingly, 9% are intentionally boycotting payments to pressure the government to cancel balances.

Advocacy Groups Urge for More Inclusive Measures

The advocacy groups are likely pushing for more inclusive measures that could alleviate the financial burden on a larger segment of the student debtor population. They are urging the Education Department to hold another meeting in its rule-making process to address their concerns about the department’s draft proposal. The specifics of the proposed changes to the debt-relief plan have not been disclosed, but they are expected to include modifications that would make more borrowers eligible for relief or provide greater financial benefits to those already within the scope of the plan.

Biden's Response and Future Plans

President Biden proposed a new rule to limit overdraft fees charged by banks, potentially saving households $3.5 billion annually. In addition, student borrowers enrolled in the Saving on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan will have their remaining debts canceled next month as part of a plan announced by President Biden. The Biden administration is still pursuing debt cancellation under a different path than the one rejected by the Supreme Court, with a proposed rule expected in May of 2024. However, Congressional Republicans have expressed concerns about the cost and impact on the national deficit.