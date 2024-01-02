Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Immigration Policies, Blames Abbott Amid Shifting Dynamics

In a recent interview on CNN, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP), stood firm on the Biden administration’s stance on immigration. She defended President Joe Biden’s border policies amidst rising criticism and pointed the finger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for transporting migrants to Democratic cities. Labeling this as a political maneuver, she placed the onus on the state’s leadership for the escalating issue.

KJP argued that the United States’ immigration system had been in a state of disrepair for many years. In her view, the current administration inherited a problematic system, and she underscored that Biden had proposed a comprehensive plan for immigration reform. She compared the present scenario with the policies of the Trump administration, particularly the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, which had significantly lowered migrant encounters.

Sanctuary Cities and Influx Challenges

Her critique brought to light the transition in Democratic-run cities, from proudly declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities’ under Trump’s reign to grappling with the difficulties of a migrant influx under Biden’s administration. This shift paints a picture of cities that once opened their arms to immigrants, now struggling to manage the increasing numbers.

Governor Abbott, in response, declared that the Biden administration was neglecting necessary policy changes. He maintained that Texas would continue to handle the situation by constructing barriers and busing migrants. His stance suggests that Texas will not shy away from taking matters into its own hands, even if it means going against the federal administration’s policies.