en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record in Extensive News Network Interviews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record in Extensive News Network Interviews

On Tuesday morning, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a series of appearances on major U.S. news networks — ABC, CNN, and MSNBC. The interviews spanned a range of topics from the state of President Joe Biden’s administration, his political standing, to national security and immigration challenges.

ABC Calls Out on Biden’s Poll Standings

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton official, started off by quizzing Jean-Pierre on Biden’s poll standings. He did not challenge her lengthy responses, instead, allowing the Press Secretary to offer a robust defense of Biden’s record. Jean-Pierre, in turn, took the opportunity to highlight positive economic trends under the Biden administration such as a strong labor market and slowing inflation. She also emphasized the administration’s determination to lower costs for families and implement past legislative victories. She criticized Republican lawmakers for focusing on impeachment inquiry rather than working with Democrats and the White House to pass bipartisan legislation.

CNN and the Question of Priorities

On CNN, Audie Cornish shifted the conversation to the administration’s priorities and student loan debt. Cornish also raised questions about immigration, prompting Jean-Pierre to criticize Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s actions. Jean-Pierre asserted that the economy was upside-down when President Biden took office and that it would take time for people to feel the impact of what she termed ‘Bidenomics.’ She also addressed the diminishing support among Black and Latino voters, emphasizing the focus on equity in the president’s legislation.

MSNBC Probes on Economy and Impeachment Inquiry

Over at MSNBC, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist asked about the economy and Biden’s polling, while Jonathan Lemire raised concerns about the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Jean-Pierre again defended the president’s economic record, reiterating that it would take time for public polling to reflect the true state of the economy. She highlighted the president’s focus on equity and acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on the economy, stating that it will take time for people to feel the effects of Bidenomics.

Throughout the course of these interviews, despite the diverse range of questions, Jean-Pierre remained largely unchallenged by the hosts. Her appearances served as a platform to tout the merits of Biden’s administration, defend his record, and underline the administration’s key priorities.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Meerut Woman Sentenced to Life for Murder in Deceitful Bid to Start New Life

By Rafia Tasleem

Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case

By Safak Costu

POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape ...
@Newsroom · 2 mins
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away
Biden Administration Committed to ‘Bidenomics’ Amid Party Resistance

By BNN Correspondents

Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms

By Saboor Bayat

Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Latest Headlines
World News
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
16 seconds
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
19 seconds
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
21 seconds
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
21 seconds
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
26 seconds
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
45 seconds
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
57 seconds
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
57 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
2 mins
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app