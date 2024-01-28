President Murmu Urges Citizen Commitment in Republic Day Address

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, emphasizing the vital role of fundamental duties outlined in the Constitution in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation. In her address that was imbued with India's spirit of change and advancement, she reiterated the importance of every citizen's contribution to realizing national goals and called upon all to abide by the fundamental duties.

President Murmu underscored the significance of the completion of 75 years of India as a Republic and the adoption of the Constitution. Her address stressed the importance of not just the rights that the Constitution grants to citizens, but also the duties it assigns to them. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she appealed to every Indian to fulfill these duties in order to expedite India's progress towards its developmental goals.

National Goals and Developmental Trajectory

The President's address reflects an era of significant change, resonating with the recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared during an event in Ayodhya that it is India's time to progress. The emphasis on the fulfillment of fundamental duties by citizens indicates a shift in the discourse around national development, with a heightened focus on individual responsibility and collective effort.

The address also touched upon the rapid technological advancements reshaping daily life in India. President Murmu encouraged a moment of reflection on the nation's journey, its current standing, and the future tasks that lie ahead. Her call to action, combined with a sober reflection on the nation's past and present, encapsulates India's aspirations and challenges as it strides towards becoming a developed nation.

The President's address serves as a potent reminder of the country's foundational values - democracy, diversity, equality, and freedom - and the role they play in its development narrative. It is an invitation for every citizen to contribute to the nation's advancement, thereby fulfilling their constitutional duties and propelling India towards its centenary of independence.