Larry Hogan Leaves 2024 Presidential Run Door 'Cracked' Open for Speculation

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan keeps the political world in suspense as he hints at the possibility of a 2024 presidential run. While not outrightly confirming his intention, Hogan suggests that there remains a "crack in the door" for him to enter the race. His statements come despite his aversion to what he dubs a "suicide mission" - a spoiler role in the election that could inadvertently assist in re-electing either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Advertisment

A Decision Yet to Come

Hogan, while not actively pursuing the presidency, has been encouraged by some quarters to consider a bid. He plans to make his decision closer to Super Tuesday, following the primary elections and the South Carolina vote. This strategic timing allows him to better gauge the political landscape before making any commitments.

Moving Pieces on the Political Chessboard

Advertisment

Adding to the intrigue, Hogan recently resigned from his position as co-chair of No Labels and endorsed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. This move has piqued interest and speculation in political circles, hinting at possible alliances and strategies for the upcoming election.

Unearthing Doubts and Fears

Earlier, Hogan's political action committee, An America United, aired an advertisement critical of both major political parties' foreign policies. This provocative piece underscored doubts about America's reliability among allies and fear among enemies. It highlighted Hogan's willingness to confront and critique the political status quo, further cementing his position as a potential candidate to keep an eye on in the upcoming election cycle.