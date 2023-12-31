Vivek Ramaswamy Calls for FBI Dissolution in Presidential Campaign Stance

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has sparked a fervent online dialogue with his recent assertion that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is beyond reform and should be dissolved. Ramaswamy, known for his radical approach to federal governance, made this statement via social media, claiming that the President of the United States possesses the authority to disband the FBI. He pledged to exercise this power if successful in his presidential campaign.

Ramaswamy’s Radical Proposals

The call to dissolve the FBI is not Ramaswamy’s first controversial proposal. The candidate previously made headlines for his plan to terminate over 75% of the federal workforce and cease operations of major agencies, including the Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This plan was reported in detail by the New York Times, stoking intense discourse on the future of federal governance.

Impact on the Presidential Race

In light of recent data, Ramaswamy’s radical proposals may face an uphill battle in securing sufficient voter support. Current polls indicate a preference for Democrat Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump, with 41% and 43% of Americans favoring these candidates respectively. Other contenders, including Ramaswamy, account for a mere 11% of potential votes.

Republican Dynamics and Trump’s Exclusion

Ramaswamy has also made waves in the Republican party with his advice to party leaders to abstain from primary elections that exclude Donald Trump. This advice follows Colorado’s decision to omit Trump from the ballot based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. The impact of Ramaswamy’s stance on this issue on his electoral prospects remains to be seen.