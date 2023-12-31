en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Vivek Ramaswamy Calls for FBI Dissolution in Presidential Campaign Stance

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Vivek Ramaswamy Calls for FBI Dissolution in Presidential Campaign Stance

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has sparked a fervent online dialogue with his recent assertion that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is beyond reform and should be dissolved. Ramaswamy, known for his radical approach to federal governance, made this statement via social media, claiming that the President of the United States possesses the authority to disband the FBI. He pledged to exercise this power if successful in his presidential campaign.

Ramaswamy’s Radical Proposals

The call to dissolve the FBI is not Ramaswamy’s first controversial proposal. The candidate previously made headlines for his plan to terminate over 75% of the federal workforce and cease operations of major agencies, including the Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This plan was reported in detail by the New York Times, stoking intense discourse on the future of federal governance.

Impact on the Presidential Race

In light of recent data, Ramaswamy’s radical proposals may face an uphill battle in securing sufficient voter support. Current polls indicate a preference for Democrat Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump, with 41% and 43% of Americans favoring these candidates respectively. Other contenders, including Ramaswamy, account for a mere 11% of potential votes.

Republican Dynamics and Trump’s Exclusion

Ramaswamy has also made waves in the Republican party with his advice to party leaders to abstain from primary elections that exclude Donald Trump. This advice follows Colorado’s decision to omit Trump from the ballot based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution. The impact of Ramaswamy’s stance on this issue on his electoral prospects remains to be seen.

0
Law Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Caloocan City Cracks Down on Illegal Firecrackers with Market Inspections

By BNN Correspondents

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed ...
@Crime · 53 mins
Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed ...
heart comment 0
Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deployed to Nab Drunk Drivers

By Mazhar Abbas

Karachi Police Tightens New Year’s Eve Security: Breathalysers Deployed to Nab Drunk Drivers
Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress
TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video

By Rafia Tasleem

TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Latest Headlines
World News
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
41 seconds
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
2 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
4 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
7 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
8 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
8 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
9 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
9 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
9 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
58 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app