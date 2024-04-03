Presidential Adviser Gadon Proposes Major Political Reforms in Philippine Charter

On June 28, 2023, Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon made headlines by proposing significant political amendments during Charter change discussions in the Philippines. Speaking at a press conference in Quezon City, Gadon, without prior approval from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., submitted his proposal to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Gadon's bold move underscores his belief that the current Charter's political provisions are outdated and costly, suggesting reforms for a more efficient government and economic savings.

Advertisment

Key Proposals for Charter Change

Gadon's letter to Congress outlined several major amendments. First, he proposed increasing the number of senators from 24 to 48 to reduce committee assignments and enhance legislative efficiency. Secondly, Gadon advocated for extending the term of local officials from three to six years, arguing that less frequent elections would save public funds and improve governance continuity. Furthermore, he suggested a transition from a Presidential to a Parliamentary system, intending to streamline the government's operations and enhance accountability.

Addressing Economic and Governance Efficiency

Advertisment

Among Gadon's proposals, he also called for the repeal of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), arguing for government ownership and operation of energy plants to ensure national energy security and efficiency. Gadon believes these changes will not only reduce governmental expenditure but also improve the quality of governance and service delivery to the Filipino people. His suggestions come amid a broader discussion on Charter change focused primarily on economic amendments, as endorsed by President Marcos.

Public and Political Reactions

The reaction to Gadon's proposals has been mixed, with some viewing it as a necessary step towards modernizing and improving Philippines governance, while others express concern over potential shifts in political power dynamics. Critics argue that while economic reforms are essential, political amendments should be approached with caution to ensure they do not undermine democratic principles or concentrate power unduly. President Marcos has previously stated that the administration's focus remains on economic provisions, leaving Gadon's political amendments proposals as a significant point of debate.

As the Philippines stands at a crossroads, Gadon's recommendations have ignited a crucial conversation about the future of the nation's governance structure. While the road to Charter change is fraught with divergent views and debates, Gadon's initiative highlights the ongoing dialogue about reforming the Philippines' political landscape to better serve its citizens. As this discussion unfolds, the implications of such reforms on the country's democratic processes and governance will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of the national consciousness.