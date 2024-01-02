President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council

In an assertive move, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has officially withdrawn Ukraine from the Council of Commanders of Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by signing a decree. This council, rooted in a 1992 agreement, was once a symbol of cohesion amongst the erstwhile Soviet republics.

Decree Details and Implications

A document bearing the presidential seal, now published on the official presidential website, formally terminates Ukraine’s association with the council. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been assigned to relay this decision to the CIS Executive Committee, marking the end of an era of shared border control policies and practices. This move comes amidst a series of similar decisions by the Ukrainian leadership, severing ties with countries like Russia, Belarus, and Syria, and distancing itself from other former Soviet republics within the CIS framework.

Armenian and Estonian Foreign Ministers Stand with Ukraine

Simultaneously, foreign ministers from Armenia and Estonia have expressed solidarity with Ukraine. The specifics of these diplomatic engagements, however, remain under wraps. This support from Armenia and Estonia presents a unified front against potential threats.

Russia’s Perspective on Ukraine’s Moves

In a contrasting viewpoint, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine could soon exhaust its stockpile of Western-supplied weapons. While Putin’s comment could be seen as a veiled threat or a mere observation, it indeed adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics.

Armenian Exodus from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh Region

In a related development, there has been a notable exodus of individuals of Armenian nationality from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region. The destinations of choice for these individuals seem to be Russia and France. The reasons for this migration are yet to be fully understood, but it further complicates the already tense regional situation.