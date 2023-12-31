President Yoon Suk Yeol’s New Year’s Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to deliver a consequential New Year’s address live from his office on the dawn of the new year. The speech, scheduled for 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, will center on the people’s livelihoods and the state of the economy—an issue that resonates deeply with the country’s populace.

Government That Acts, Not Reacts

In a statement preceding the address, a presidential official highlighted President Yoon’s intent to underline the need for a government that promptly responds to issues and takes decisive action. This marks a shift in governmental dynamics, with the message echoing the people’s desire for efficient and effective governance.

A Commitment to Welfare

The president’s New Year’s speech will also emphasize his determination to establish a government dedicated to improving the people’s welfare. This commitment to forming a ‘warm government’ will be the cornerstone of President Yoon’s administration, reflecting his focus on the livelihoods of the people he serves.

Government Achievements and Future Reforms

President Yoon’s address will not only set the tone for the coming year but will also serve as a platform to highlight the government’s achievements. Notably, a current account surplus of $30 billion, a higher employment rate, and a lower unemployment rate. The president will also reaffirm his commitment to pursuing pivotal reforms in pensions, employment, and education—a promise that is expected to shape the landscape of South Korean society in the years to come.

Parallel to the reforms, the Office of the President will undergo a reorganization, with the promotion of Choi Seung-jun, a senior administrative official, and the appointment of successors to key positions, reinforcing the President’s commitment to a dynamic and responsive government.

The announcement of President Yoon’s forthcoming address comes with a stirring image of him inspecting the defense readiness posture at the Army’s observatory in Yeoncheon, near the central section of the inter-Korean border. Captured on December 28, 2023, this scene encapsulates the president’s dedication to the nation’s security and sovereignty—a testament to his leadership.