President Yoon Suk Yeol Ponders Veto on Itaewon Probe Bill Amidst Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is on the brink of making a pivotal decision regarding a special bill that would mandate a new investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush tragedy, an incident that resulted in over 150 fatalities.

This move comes as an official from the presidential office indicated that an upcoming Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday is expected to propose a motion advising President Yoon to return the bill to the National Assembly for further deliberations.

President Yoon's contemplation of a veto stems from the lack of agreement between the government and opposition parties. The bill, approved by a parliament majority from the main opposition Democratic Party, was forwarded to the government on January 19. However, the ruling People Power Party has urged President Yoon to utilize his veto power against it, citing contentious provisions within the bill.

Veto: A Tool of Last Resort

In the history of his presidency, Yoon has wielded his veto power four times on a total of eight bills. The continued exercise of the veto, though, is viewed as a significant political burden. If the Cabinet endorses the motion and the president subsequently vetoes the bill, it would be up to the National Assembly to attempt to override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

A crucial aspect of President Yoon's decision-making process is his consideration of implementing separate support measures for the families of the victims while proceeding with the veto. This move is seen as an effort to assuage the concerns and opposition from the bereaved families who have been vocal in their protest against the veto.

The decision to veto the Itaewon disaster special law has sparked a nationwide controversy, with the families of the victims and the opposition party leading the charge of dissent.