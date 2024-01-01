en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Major Reforms in South Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Major Reforms in South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has made a resolute commitment to institute comprehensive reforms in the critical sectors of labor, education, and pensions.

These commitments are not just political rhetoric but are central to his administration’s agenda, aimed at dispelling longstanding issues that have hampered South Korea’s economic growth and social stability.

Reforming Labor, Education, and Pensions

The proposed labor reforms aim to dissolve the rigidity of South Korea’s job market. The goal is to cultivate a more flexible and dynamic environment for both workers and employers, thereby revitalizing the country’s workforce.

The education sector, on the other hand, is expected to undergo reforms designed to enhance the quality and competitiveness of South Korea’s education system. Lastly, the envisaged pension reforms are likely to concentrate on ensuring the system’s sustainability in the long run.

0
Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Wait for Justice: Cook County's Notoriously Slow Murder Case Processing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Putin Emphasizes Unity and Resolve in New Year's Address

By BNN Correspondents

Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient ...
@Europe · 2 mins
Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient ...
heart comment 0
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election

By Bijay Laxmi

The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia’s 2024 Presidential Elections

By Shivani Chauhan

Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Address
Latest Headlines
World News
New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey
34 seconds
New P&R Committee Member Highlights Housing Crisis in Guernsey
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts
59 seconds
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts
Nottingham Forest Triumphs Over Manchester United: A Historic Premier League Victory
1 min
Nottingham Forest Triumphs Over Manchester United: A Historic Premier League Victory
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Her 2023 Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Growth
2 mins
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Her 2023 Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Growth
Putin Emphasizes Unity and Resolve in New Year's Address
2 mins
Putin Emphasizes Unity and Resolve in New Year's Address
Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings
2 mins
Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient Amid War
4 mins
Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient Amid War
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
5 mins
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
28 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app