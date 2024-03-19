President Yoon Announces Abolition of Previous Administration's House Price Policy, Unveils Urban Regeneration Plans

On March 19, 2024, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a significant shift in housing policy, distancing his administration from the previous government's real estate strategy aimed at stabilizing house prices through incremental increases in declared property values. This move, according to Yoon, will alleviate the undue financial pressure on homeowners and rectify the punitive tax measures that have exacerbated the housing burden for ordinary citizens.

Reversing Real Estate Policy

President Yoon criticized the policy adopted in 2020 under President Moon Jae-in's administration, which intended to align the declared prices of real estate to 90 percent of market prices by 2035. Yoon highlighted that this approach not only failed to control soaring house prices but also inflicted greater hardship on the populace. In his address at Seoul Art Space Mullae during a public debate on improving livelihoods, Yoon promised to utilize various policy tools to effect the abolition of this policy, aiming to restore public confidence in the government's housing strategy.

Introducing the 'New Village Project'

Moreover, Yoon unveiled ambitious plans for urban regeneration, particularly in Seoul's historic center, including the western Yeongdeungpo Ward. The 'New Village Project' aims to renovate outdated residential areas into modern townhouses, supported by a substantial government investment of 10 trillion won (approximately US$7.47 billion) over the next decade. This initiative is designed to rejuvenate aging urban landscapes while preserving their historical essence.

Addressing Housing Affordability

In response to the acute housing affordability crisis, the Yoon administration has committed to purchasing 100,000 units of newly built small to medium-sized homes. These units will be leased to vulnerable populations at low rents, offering a direct solution to the pressing need for affordable housing options. This strategy marks a pivotal component of Yoon's broader efforts to tackle housing issues, aiming at both immediate relief and long-term sustainability.

As President Yoon Suk Yeol embarks on these transformative policies, the implications for South Korea's urban landscape and housing market are profound. By reversing the previous administration's contentious real estate policy and investing in urban regeneration and affordable housing, Yoon's initiatives promise to reshape the living conditions of millions, potentially setting a precedent for future administrations. While the success of these measures will unfold over the coming years, the shift in policy direction signals a new chapter in South Korea's approach to addressing its urban and housing challenges.