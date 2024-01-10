en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

President Xi Emphasizes Diplomacy and CPEC in Future Strategy Outline

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
President Xi Emphasizes Diplomacy and CPEC in Future Strategy Outline

In the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, a seminal event in China, President Xi Jinping laid bare the accomplishments of Chinese diplomacy and sketched out the nation’s external strategy. A central theme woven into the fabric of his address was the idea of constructing a community with a shared future for mankind. This concept, a pillar in China’s approach to international relations, seeks to cultivate an open, inclusive world underpinned by enduring peace and collective prosperity.

The Belt and Road initiative, a global endeavor championed by China, plays a pivotal role in realizing Xi’s vision. Xi’s discourse also highlighted the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) acting as a linchpin in nurturing this alliance. The CPEC, a beacon of progress, has made significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy and the welfare of its citizens.

Rejecting Hegemonism, Embracing Multipolarity

Xi’s address went on to underline the importance of multilateral coordination, advocating a departure from hegemonism and unilateralism. Instead, he promoted a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization. His thoughts on diplomacy bespeak an equal and cooperative global environment, discarding Cold War mentalities, and fostering shared development.

Recent developments, such as the surge in sesame seed exports to China, Pakistan’s acquisition of Chinese fighter jets, increase in copper exports to China, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between China Three Gorges Corporation and Pakistan’s National University, all testify to the progressing collaboration within the CPEC. Furthermore, the development of the Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar is another milestone reflecting the depth of this partnership.

However, challenges persist. Bureaucratic hurdles leading to delays in the supply of electricity to industrial units in Pakistan’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai are a case in point. The availability of affordable and stable electricity is an essential building block for the success of the SEZ. Despite these challenges, China stands ready to work continuously with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by both nations’ leaders, promoting the high-quality development of CPEC.

0
China Pakistan Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
39 mins ago
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
On the cusp of Taiwan’s critical elections, Beijing has staged a strategic play, detailing plans for a ‘model zone’ aimed at intensifying economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. The proposed model zone, a component of China’s more comprehensive strategy to foster its ‘one country, two systems’ framework, is seen as an embodiment of
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
China's Exports Show Signs of Recovery, Indicating a Revival in Global Trade
1 hour ago
China's Exports Show Signs of Recovery, Indicating a Revival in Global Trade
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
1 hour ago
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
China Asserts Role in World Order, Urges Enhanced US Cooperation
39 mins ago
China Asserts Role in World Order, Urges Enhanced US Cooperation
China's Economic Conundrum: Can Increasing Credit be Deflationary?
47 mins ago
China's Economic Conundrum: Can Increasing Credit be Deflationary?
Xi Jinping's Personal Diplomacy: A Beacon for Stable China-U.S. Relations
48 mins ago
Xi Jinping's Personal Diplomacy: A Beacon for Stable China-U.S. Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
35 seconds
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
1 min
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
2 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
4 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
5 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
6 mins
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
7 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
7 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
12 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
37 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app