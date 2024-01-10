President Xi Emphasizes Diplomacy and CPEC in Future Strategy Outline

In the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, a seminal event in China, President Xi Jinping laid bare the accomplishments of Chinese diplomacy and sketched out the nation’s external strategy. A central theme woven into the fabric of his address was the idea of constructing a community with a shared future for mankind. This concept, a pillar in China’s approach to international relations, seeks to cultivate an open, inclusive world underpinned by enduring peace and collective prosperity.

The Belt and Road initiative, a global endeavor championed by China, plays a pivotal role in realizing Xi’s vision. Xi’s discourse also highlighted the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) acting as a linchpin in nurturing this alliance. The CPEC, a beacon of progress, has made significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy and the welfare of its citizens.

Rejecting Hegemonism, Embracing Multipolarity

Xi’s address went on to underline the importance of multilateral coordination, advocating a departure from hegemonism and unilateralism. Instead, he promoted a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization. His thoughts on diplomacy bespeak an equal and cooperative global environment, discarding Cold War mentalities, and fostering shared development.

Recent developments, such as the surge in sesame seed exports to China, Pakistan’s acquisition of Chinese fighter jets, increase in copper exports to China, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between China Three Gorges Corporation and Pakistan’s National University, all testify to the progressing collaboration within the CPEC. Furthermore, the development of the Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar is another milestone reflecting the depth of this partnership.

However, challenges persist. Bureaucratic hurdles leading to delays in the supply of electricity to industrial units in Pakistan’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai are a case in point. The availability of affordable and stable electricity is an essential building block for the success of the SEZ. Despite these challenges, China stands ready to work continuously with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by both nations’ leaders, promoting the high-quality development of CPEC.