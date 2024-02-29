President Withholds Assent to Key Kerala Bills Amid Governor-Vijayan Tussle

Amid ongoing tensions between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state's CPI(M)-led government, a significant development unfolded as President Droupadi Murmu withheld assent to three critical bills related to university administration in Kerala. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the power struggle that has seen accusations of constitutional neglect and deliberate delays in bill approvals.

Presidential Decision Shakes Kerala Politics

Recently, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan referred seven bills to President Murmu, seeking her consideration. Of these, the President granted assent to only the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022, while withholding approval for three key bills aimed at restructuring the governance of universities in Kerala. The withheld bills include amendments that would remove the Governor from the chancellor position of universities, revise the search committee structure for appointing vice-chancellors, and address appellate tribunal issues among other amendments. This move has been interpreted by some as a victory for the state assembly and the principles of the Constitution, amid allegations that the Governor had been obstructing the legislative process.

Background of the Governor-State Government Conflict

The conflict between Governor Khan and the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been simmering for some time, with several bills awaiting the Governor's approval. The state government accused Khan of neglecting his constitutional duties by delaying the assent to bills passed by the assembly, leading to a stalemate and a subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court by the Kerala government. The President's recent decision not to assent to three of the bills has added another layer to this ongoing tussle, highlighting the complexities of governance and the balance of powers within the state.

Implications and Reactions

The President's decision has sparked varied reactions, with the LDF government viewing the assent to the Lok Ayukta Bill as an affirmation of their stance. Law Minister P Rajeev interpreted the approval as evidence that Governor Khan's objections to the bill were misplaced. Meanwhile, the withholding of assent to the other three bills remains a contentious issue, with further developments expected as the state government considers its next steps. This episode underscores the delicate balance of power between the state's executive and legislative branches and the role of the Governor in the legislative process.

As the situation unfolds, the implications of the President's decisions on Kerala's political landscape and its governance structure remain to be fully seen. The ongoing dispute between the Governor and the state government serves as a reminder of the challenges and complexities inherent in the democratic process, highlighting the need for dialogue, cooperation, and respect for constitutional mandates.