President Wickremesinghe's Visit to Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera

In a heartfelt gesture, Sri Lanka's President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, visited the residence of Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, a distinguished former Minister, in the quaint town of Katugampola earlier today. This visit, which took place on the 11th of February, comes as a significant stride towards fostering truth and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, as the Interim Secretariat for the Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism (ISTRM) recently organized a forum to address key issues related to its mandate.

Upon arrival at the residence, President Wickremesinghe was greeted warmly by the family members of the ailing statesman. The President, expressing his genuine concern, engaged in a brief conversation with Mr. Perera, inquiring about his health and well-being. Following this, the President spent some time conversing with the family, gathering information about the former Minister's condition.

In a display of unity and solidarity, the President was accompanied by several esteemed individuals, including former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, former North Western Provincial Council member Asanka Jayawickrama, and several politicians from the Kurunegala district. The Acting Inspector General of Police, Deshabandu Tennakoon, was also present during the visit.

A Moment of Connection: Engaging with the Local Community

Beyond his interaction with the Perera family, President Wickremesinghe took the opportunity to address the gathering outside the former Minister's house. This moment of connection with the local community underscores the President's commitment to engaging with the people of Sri Lanka, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics since 1941, has held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Justice and Law Reforms, Minister of Highways and Road Development, and Minister of External Affairs. He was also the leader of the House during the tenure of President Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Perera's contributions to Sri Lankan politics extend beyond his ministerial roles. He was the first Sri Lankan to be appointed as the Secretary-General of the Parliament, a testament to his dedication and service to the nation.