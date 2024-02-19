President Wickremesinghe Ignites Young Minds: A Glimpse Inside the Cabinet Chamber

In an unprecedented move, President Ranil Wickremesinghe threw open the grand doors of the Cabinet chamber within the Presidential Secretariat to the young minds of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha, in a unique educational session.

Advertisment

Demystifying the Halls of Power

On this remarkable day, the President provided the students with a comprehensive overview of the Cabinet's structure and functions, illustrating the intricate workings of the governmental system. His focus was not only to educate but to instill a sense of civic duty in these future leaders of the nation.

A Special Focus on Future Women Leaders

Advertisment

Among the wide-eyed audience, a few stood out. The female students occupying ministerial roles in the Student Parliament were given special attention. President Wickremesinghe personally briefed these young women on the duties, tasks, and responsibilities of the Cabinet, thus empowering them with knowledge and encouraging their ambitions.

Interactive Learning: A Dialogue with the President

But this was not a traditional lecture; it was an interactive session. The students engaged in discussions with the President, directly experiencing the process of deliberating on crucial national decisions. This immersive experience, akin to stepping into the shoes of a Cabinet member, provided invaluable insights into the decision-making processes that shape the country's destiny.

In conclusion, President Ranil Wickremesinghe's initiative to engage with the students of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya was a significant educational opportunity. By inviting these students into the Cabinet chamber, he emphasized the importance of understanding the governmental system for the nation's future generations. The Principal of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Mrs. W.R. Priyadarshanie, voiced her gratitude towards President Wickremesinghe for this distinctive learning experience, recognizing its potential to inspire her students to take on future leadership roles with confidence and understanding.