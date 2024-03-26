President Tinubu Vows to Designate Kidnappers as Terrorists

Following a series of kidnappings, including the abduction of school children in Kuriga, Kaduna state, President Bola Tinubu has declared a firm stance against kidnappers, promising to treat them as terrorists to eliminate the threat they pose. In a recent statement, Tinubu emphasized the cowardice of kidnappers targeting vulnerable children and outlined his administration's commitment to judicial reforms and improved welfare for judicial officers.

President Tinubu's declaration came during a Ramadan dinner in Abuja, attended by members of the Federal judiciary, including Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. Tinubu's advisor, Ajuri Ngelale, highlighted the president's determination to tackle the kidnapping crisis by equating the perpetrators with terrorists, a move aimed at leveraging the full might of the Nigerian Armed Forces against them. This approach underscores the administration's resolve to safeguard citizens and particularly children from such heinous crimes.

Enhancing Judicial Welfare and Reforms

Aside from security concerns, President Tinubu addressed the need for judicial reforms, focusing on modernizing equipment, recordkeeping, and improving the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers. Acknowledging the judiciary's critical role in upholding justice, he promised to rectify the long-standing issues of under-compensation and slow progress towards modernization. The president's commitment was further demonstrated by his forwarding of the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Bill 2024 to the National Assembly, aiming for a significant improvement in the judicial system's efficacy and fairness.

The judiciary, represented by Chief Justice Ariwoola, expressed gratitude for the president's efforts towards hosting the Ramadan dinner and for his dedication to judicial welfare. Moreover, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, lauded the president for his decisive action on the salary and emoluments bill, which proposes a substantial increase for judges, marking a significant step towards acknowledging and rectifying the challenges faced by the judiciary. These gestures have been welcomed as indicators of a promising direction for Nigeria's legal system and overall governance.

As President Tinubu's administration moves forward with these initiatives, the nation watches with anticipation, hoping for a safer environment and a more efficient and just judicial system. These efforts, if successful, could mark a turning point in Nigeria's fight against crime and in fostering a legal environment conducive to fairness and progress.