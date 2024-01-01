President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024

In a renewed focus on the welfare of its citizens, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a comprehensive agenda for 2024, promising a stark difference in budget implementation and a focus on people-centric policies. This announcement came as part of his New Year address to the nation, a speech filled with hope and determination amid challenging economic realities.

2024 Budget: A People’s Charter

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, stated that once President Tinubu signs the N28.78 trillion harmonized 2024 appropriation bill into law, Nigerians should brace for a notable difference in budget implementation. The budget, heralded as a landmark in Tinubu’s administration, is aimed at impacting the economy positively and improving the citizens’ welfare. It outlines eight priority areas including national defence, job creation, macro-economic stability, and human capital development.

A Blueprint for Self-sufficiency

In his address, President Tinubu outlined ambitious plans to expand efforts toward massive food supply and improve electricity supply in 2024. These initiatives include providing ample land for the production of staple crops, restarting local petroleum product refining, and boosting the electricity supply. This roadmap for self-sufficiency is part of his administration’s broader objectives, which also include simplifying tax policies and making Nigeria a preferred location for both domestic and foreign investments.

Nigeria in 2024: A Beacon of Hope

In his new year broadcast, Tinubu offered Nigerians hope of a new dawn, acknowledging the harsh economic realities and the toll it has taken on the people. He pledged to implement a new national minimum wage and assured that the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries would start refining locally this year. Tinubu emphasized the need for citizens to remain unbowed in tough times and committed to accelerating the pace of service delivery across various sectors.

Critics and Challenges

Despite these ambitious plans, Tinubu’s New Year speech has not been without criticism. The Peoples Democratic Party described the speech as uninspiring and failing to address critical issues plaguing the nation. They pointed to the increase in fuel prices and devaluation of the Naira as alleged failures of Tinubu’s administration. However, Tinubu remains steadfast in his commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda, urging patience as his government works towards resolving socio-economic issues.