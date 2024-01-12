en English
Economy

President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria’s Economic Crisis

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis

In a stunning turn of events, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite his recent electoral victory, has been met with widespread public resentment. A series of unpopular policies, administrative follies, and blunders within the first eight months of his term have left many Nigerians disillusioned. The extent of this discontent became glaringly evident when the residents and traders of Idumota Market, Lagos, openly expressed their grievances to Tinubu, citing rampant poverty, hunger, and harsh economic realities.

The Economic Agony of Nigeria

The administration’s policies, rather than providing relief, are seen to have exacerbated the hardships. Several multinationals have exited Nigeria, and local manufacturing is struggling due to forex issues and a depreciated naira. The current economic climate under Tinubu starkly contrasts the reign of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari. Inflation rates are skyrocketing, with sectors such as manufacturing and foreign investment reporting significant losses.

Public Outcry and Allegations of Misappropriation

Minister Betta Edu is facing allegations of misappropriation of a N585 million palliative fund, causing further public outcry. A leaked memo and violations of financial regulations have stirred up a storm of controversy, highlighting the discord within the government’s financial laws. Furthermore, the recent raid on Aliko Dangote’s offices by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has sent shockwaves through the business community, contributing to the decline in Nigerian dollar bonds and intense scrutiny of the central bank’s forex practices.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

Former APC member Daniel Bwala has publicly criticized President Tinubu, expressing doubts about his ability to deliver within his term. Bwala’s skepticism and accusations of election rigging by the APC have been met with public ire. His recent support for the APC, contrary to his previous stance, has led some to question his cognitive abilities. Additionally, controversies surrounding cabinet members, including allegations of financial misconduct and discrepancies in National Youth Service Corps certificates, have added fuel to the fire of public backlash.

As Nigeria grapples with economic turmoil and widespread public discontent, the government faces increasing pressure from professional groups and trade unions to take decisive action. Historical references to ancient Roman acclamations to Caesar serve as a stark reminder of how swiftly leaders can fall out of favor with their subjects. As the nation awaits the government’s response, there is a palpable sense of grief, hopelessness, and frustration across Nigeria.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

